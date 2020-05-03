The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Dennis Wayne Brantley and Charlene Cora Waikel, Kokomo.
Katiana Kay Litka Miss, Oakford, and Dillon Ryan, Greentown.
Jaden Max Pingleton, Kokomo, and Kayla Brooke McMorrine, Fishers.
Joshua T. Perry and Brittany N. Morrow, Kokomo.
Kimberly A. Owens, Kokomo, and Cullin Michael Lynch, Pendleton.
Jordan A. Huston, Fairmount, and Samantha N. Vincent, Greentown.
Laura Nicole Dennis, Kokomo, and Nicholas Alexander Shane, Kokomo.
Vicki Ann Utterback, Kokomo, and John Robert Clark, Kokomo.
Jessie A. Culbertson and Dolores R. Mejia Renderos, Kokomo.
Sarah Kay Chandler, Kokomo, and Steven Henderson, Elwood.
Trae A.W. Bline and Taylor Danielle Johnson, Kokomo.
Thomas Allen Rubow and Kayla Dawn Rubow, Kokomo.
