The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Alexandra Faith Hayworth Gibson and Shannon Todd Adams, Kokomo.
Anthony D. Luckey Jr. and Chelsea J. Brown, Kokomo.
Joshua Joseph Horne, Kokomo, and Julia Catherine Sturgeon, Kokomo.
Dorothy Gail Merideth and Danny Alan Fowler, Kokomo.
Jerry Levan Banks Jr. and April Dawn Duncan, Kokomo.
Michael David Osborne, Kokomo, and Kristina Brianne Durr, Kokomo.
Bradley J. Hickey and Keisha Lee Stevens, Kokomo.
Matthew D. Rayot and Alisha D. McTaggart, Kokomo.
Robert E. Wetzel Jr. and Joni L. Hancock, Kokomo.
Daniel J. Uncapher and Bryanna-Jean Marion Poll, Kokomo.
Chad Eric Cavazos, Kokomo, and Stacey Leann Michelle Allen, Kokomo.
Nicholas A. Meadows and Destiny E. Lewis, Kokomo.
Randall Herold Sweigart II and Amanda Sue Burden, Kokomo.
Steven L. Davenport and Betty Sue Parr, Kokomo.
Paul H. Taylor and Amber R. Greenwood, Kokomo.
