The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Christopher Edward Heath and Chrisanna Nicole Anderson, Kokomo.
Nathan Charles Boyer and Rachel Elizabeth Land, Kokomo.
Lance E. Rice, Russiaville, and Kate A. Phillips, Kokomo.
Douglas Willis Tellefson and Jill Annette Yager, Kokomo.
Keon D. Jones, Kokomo, and Nemiah Davon Purdon, Kokomo.
Jake C. Hobbs, Kokomo, and Delaney K. Alexander, Kokomo.
Joshua R. Purnell, Kokomo, and Tabitha K. Jones, Bunker Hill.
Michelle Ashley Bratcher and Shawn Evan Berndt, Kokomo.
Zachary A. Hall and Kriston N. Pearson, Kokomo.
Lacy L. Kenner and Martiqco Young, Kokomo.
