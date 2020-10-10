Savannah Rain Phelps and Alek Robert Weir, Kokomo.
Taylor Malott and Mersadie Wilson, Kokomo.
Brian Lee Quackenbush and Stacy Leigh Hensley, Greentown.
Isaac Gibson and Camille Conklin, Kokomo.
Camille Breedlove and Caleb Mullins, Kokomo.
Stacy Ann Keith and Sean Patrick Oakley, Kokomo.
Danielle N. Hoskins and Ervin M. Johnson, Kokomo.
Jane Ann Conroy and Neil Vincent Conroy, Kokomo.
Charlene Louise Kennedy, Kokomo, and Billy Ray Swaggerty Jr., Kokomo.
Katrina Lynn Graham and Edwine Norbert Otieno Odhiambo, Kokomo.
Harry L. Kenworthy, Kokomo, and Loretta Kay McCormick, Kokomo.
Joshua A. Gabriel and Heather M. Sutton, Kokomo.
Brandi Rose Crain and Kelsey Tyler Etherington, Kokomo.
Sarah Beth Williams and Christopher Lynn Hunter, Kokomo.
Kaitlyn Kay Sweat, Kokomo, and Parker Raice Frederickson, Logansport.
Payton Tori Thomson and Marcus Jensen Frieden, Kokomo.
Ashley Breann Sanders and Jacob Brian Long, Kokomo.
Crystal Lynn Gudell and Edward Neal Bray, Greentown.
Sheila Dawn Sullivan and David Barry Phelps, Greentown.
Richard R. Brown and Cassandra L. Hale, Kokomo.
Scottie Joe Lunsford and Nicole Rae Unger, Kokomo.
