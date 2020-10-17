The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Camille Breedlove and Caleb Mullins, Kokomo.
Stacey Ann Keith and Sean Patrick Oakley, Kokomo.
Danielle N. Hoskins and Ervin M. Johnson, Kokomo.
Jane Ann Conroy and Neil Vincent Conroy, Kokomo.
Charlene Louise Kennedy, Kokomo, and Billy Ray Swaggerty Jr., Kokomo.
Katrina Lynn Graham and Edwine Norbert Otieno Odhiambo, Kokomo.
Patrick Allen Ford and Traci Ann Sweezy, Kokomo.
Cody Reese Zimmer, Kokomo, and Hannah Michelle Watts, Fishers.
Molly Elise Shoffner, Kokomo, and Connor David Young, Greentown.
Shannon Antcliff and Katina Murray, Kokomo.
Tara Nichole Harrison and Michael Conrad Hamilton, Sharpsville.
William Joseph Vandergriff and Michelle Annette Keller, Kokomo.
Daniel Joseph Rayn and Kaitlyn Danielle Goble, Kokomo.
Michael Allen Lamb, Kokomo, and Alexandra Danielle Bradley, Sims.
Sarah Elizabeth Foster and Clarence Joseph Charette Junior, Kokomo.
John Wayne Stanley and Patricia June Walker, Greentown.
Elisabeth Fletcher and Rebecca Soffar, Kokomo.
Bryce R. Newhouse, Converse, and Casey J. Clark, Greentown.
Delena June Duggins and Thomas Cook, Kokomo.
Harry Eugene Wickersham Jr. and Mary Jo Phillips, Kokomo.
Kirstin Diane Payne and Phillip Anthony Epperly Jr., Kokomo.
