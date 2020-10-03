The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Elizabeth Ann Bates and Cody Corbin Sallee, Kokomo.
Miranda Kristine Weir, Kokomo, and Kenneth Lee Phillips, Shelbyville.
Kailey Bolin and Mark Dockerty, Kokomo.
Jacob Daniel Caddick and Mica Briann Cain-Hoover, Kokomo.
James C. Avery, Kokomo, and Tamara R. Powell, Kokomo.
Taylor Paul Givens, Kokomo, and Danielle Justine Schultz, Kokomo.
Richard Warren Webster and Dana Sue Sutton, Kokomo.
Nancy Winterbottom and Mark A. Anderson, Kokomo.
Naomi Grace Ulery and Bobby Joe Burris Jr., Kokomo.
Jody Ann Fulton and John Allen Seratt, Kokomo.
Bradley J. Fouch, Kokomo, and April D. Michael, Kokomo.
Eric Shane Sisk and Brianna Leigh Hagelskamp, Kokomo.
Kaytlin Jarvis-Meek, Kokomo, and Zackary Loges, Kokomo.
Jill Stout and David Blake, Kokomo.
Chelsee Marie Hatfield and Levi Kane Hatfield, Kokomo.
Audra Marie Isaac, Greentown, and Joshua Bret Revils, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Joseph D. Uncapher, Kokomo, and Heather R. Torres, Logansport.
Lexi Suzanne Byers and Kole Daniel Bonnette, Kokomo.
Samantha Elaine Pavey, Russiaville, and Hunter Jay Hartsough, Russiaville.
