The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Chelsea Butcher, Sharpsville, and Joshua Taylor, Kokomo.
Lydia Pacheco and Megan Hensley, Kokomo.
Robert W. Wood III and Ariana K. Hendricks, Kokomo.
Robert V. Whitacre and Dorothy I. Campbell, Kokomo.
Phoenix Skylar Brown, Greentown, and Pandora Andareal Potter, Kokomo.
Samantha Murphy and Nolan Vent, Kokomo.
Nathaniel Kain Ward and Kristen Lynae Herron, Kokomo.
Joshua W. Myers, Tipton, and Samantha L. Shrock, Kokomo.
Ryan Max Bowen, Sturgis, Michigan, and Lauren Renae Waddel, Kokomo.
Jordan R. Brown and Bailey A. Oakley, Kokomo.
Jerrod W. Badders and Lauren E. Vidal, Kokomo.
David J. Dullaghan, Kokomo, and Sherral A. Carter, Mukwonago, Wisconsin.
Derek L. Irick and Jacqueline R. Dillman, Kokomo.
Jaron C. Fayish and Breanna K. Terry, Kokomo.
Mason C. Glunt and Kara D. Roe, Kokomo.
Chevy Leon Owens and Jacelie Grace Bazabidila Mundele.
