The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
James A. Hartlage and Lyn Bedua, Kokomo.
Alvin James Kennedy and Linda S. Collins, Greentown.
David Cardell Barber and Nashawnda Marie Carter, Kokomo.
Brandon J. Carden, Galveston, and Hannah B. Wilson, Kokomo.
Michael Lord Maple Jr. and Erin Michelle Maple, Kokomo.
Jacob Allen Gibson and Alexis Michele Maroney, Kokomo.
Christopher McCreary, Greentown, and Hannah Perryman, Kokomo.
Scott Kent Bennett, Kokomo, and Breanne Nichole Martin, Kokomo.
Richard G. Quirk and Teresa A. Rose, Kokomo.
Mark T. Ellison and Lindsey M. Pounds, Kokomo.
Henry Javiar Roa and Pacia Rose Breeden, Kokomo.
Michael George Issa and Kassidy Rose Loehmer, Kokomo.
Stephanie Dawn Adair and Samuel Bruce Stover, Kokomo.
Rachel Marie Albertini, Kokomo, and Zachariah Lee Billings, North Ridgeville, Ohio.
Jeremy D. Howey and McKenzie D. Mates, Kokomo.
Kevin W. Lanning and Cavalene D. Miller, Kokomo.
