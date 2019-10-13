The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Robert L. Nicholas II, Burnettsville, and Frances L. Jackson, Kokomo.
Lindsey Reprogle, Greentown, and Samuel Stoess, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Mallory Jo Roller and Dylan Robert Dowell, Kokomo.
Justin Edward Miller and Danielle N. Rust, Kokomo.
Daniel C. Huckelby and Megan Michelle Earnheart, Kokomo.
Justin L. Benge and Amber A. Brown, Kokomo.
Allison Davis and Johnathan Hyde, Kokomo.
Ethan Daniel Kosachuk, Coldwater, Michigan, and Katherine Francine Parker, Greentown.
Grant David Walden and Megan Aubrey Campbell, Kokomo.
Cameron Michael New, Kokomo, and Kelsie Michelle Krall, Kokomo.
Katherine Mae Leach, Walton, and Marcus Paul Hedrick, Kokomo.
Victoria L. Ashcroft and Elizabeth Thelma Montgomery, Kokomo.
Neil A. Rankin, Kokomo, and Stephanie Michelle Akins, Greentown.
Richard W. Walters and Kaylee Marie Gregory, Kokomo.
Deseric Tyrell Inman and Jamee Lynn Hamilton, Kokomo.
