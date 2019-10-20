The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Ryne Wesley Sanders, Galveston, and Katharine Taylor Joyce Calabro, Kokomo.
Nicholas Adam Luckey and Nikki Samantha Hooper, Kokomo.
Angelica Carter and John Danley, Kokomo.
Danny Lowell Bowlin Jr. and Donna Kay Hembree, Kokomo.
Seth Daniel Acord, Kokomo, and Allison Marie Root, Kokomo.
Jamie Marie Stout, Kokomo, and Zachary Ray Fisher, Kokomo.
Vincent A. Graves and Emma H. Burbank, Kokomo.
Dylan O. Akshar and Tori M. Lauderbaugh, Kokomo.
Jared M. Whiteman and Chantalle C. Harrison, Kokomo.
Trevor R. Brieger and Jennifer L. Wilmer, Kokomo.
Parker J. Mehlig and Alexis R. Bailey, Kokomo.
Lydia Pacheco and Megan Hensley, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.