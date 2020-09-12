The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Christopher Joseph Brown and Casey Jones, Kokomo.
Ashlin Kate Triplett and Zachary Austin Abney, Greentown.
Mary Christine Nichols, Flora, and Erick Jay Luper, Bellevue, Nebraska.
Samantha M. Cramer and Jeffrey J. Sisson Jr., Kokomo.
Vincent E. Dietzen and Kasie M. Kelly, Kokomo.
Larissa Jean Hancock and Rodger A. Wisehart Jr., Russiaville.
Greg J. Hummer, Greentown, and Vicky L. Torson, Markle.
Joseph Cameron, Kokomo, and Gracia Gillund, Kokomo.
Phoenix Storm and Clint Sherrow, Kokomo.
Breanna Lawyer and Austin Thompson, Kokomo.
Steven Jaworski, Kokomo, and Laurel A. Cooper, Windfall.
Larry Darnell Hamilton, Kokomo, and Brittany Nichole Nelson, Kokomo.
Stanley Louis Johnson and Wilsona Patricia Camp, Greentown.
Marsha K. Nunnally and Harry J. Nelson, Kokomo.
Ryan Keith Richardson and Shannon Marie Klute, Kokomo.
Kelsi Renee McDorman, Kokomo, and Jerek Quentin Dockery, Kokomo.
David J. Boone Jr. and Bengte K. Batis, Kokomo.
