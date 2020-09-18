The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Linsey Jo Dziobkowski and Joshua Scott Aleksa, Kokomo.
Benjamin A. Rutz and Caele S. Pemberton, Kokomo.
Raymond P. Wilcox and Lisa M. Jines, Kokomo.
Destiny Dawn Russell and Nathan Velesquez Clark, Kokomo.
Acacia Marie Case and Clinton Bradley Martin, Kokomo.
Samantha Jo Paul and James Ramon Crews, Kokomo.
Shelby Elizabeth Comfort and William Arthur Riley, Greentown.
Shelbi Carolyn McKinley and Dalton Charles Name, Kokomo.
Sandy Jean Stout and Steven Dean, Kokomo.
Davina Ellis, Kokomo, and Danny Wood Jr., Kokomo.
Brandon A. Jewell and Tasara S. Smith, Kokomo.
Jason A. Lamb, Kokomo, and Bethann M. Degenkolb, Kokomo.
Travis Troy McCoy and Tiffney Christine Johnson, Kokomo.
John G. Adams and Toria A. Piper, Russiaville.
Vinessa Noel Janovich-Parker and Thomas Arthur Bragg, Kokomo.
Kenneth S. Helder, Kokomo, and Christa Yaney, Sheridan.
Mark A. Love and Jennifer L. Chapin, Russiaville.
Jerry Andrew Idlewine and Daniel Lee Ogle, Kokomo.
Marc Kyle Sutherland Jr. and Morgan Jane Fisher, Kokomo.
Koven M. Riddle and Magie S. Johnson, Kokomo.
Jonathan Underwood and Abbie Frueh, Kokomo.
Mettie N. King and Bryceton D. Welch-Hurt, Kokomo.
Brian T. Salinas and Valerie J. Dowden, Kokomo.
