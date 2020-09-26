The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Jalin Gifford and John Bowman, Kokomo.
Brandon E. Darling and Jillian M. Policky, Kokomo.
Sandra Arlene Cravens, Greentown, and Steven Wayne Hunt, Kokomo.
Roberta E. Whitaker, Kokomo, and Niki A. Colvin, Russiaville.
Breann Allison Donson, Greentown, and David Andrew Meinen, Carmel.
Hayle Marie Franklin and Corbin Michael Byrd, Kokomo.
Tomasz Dobosz and Monica Maria Livingston, Kokomo.
Charrisa Bushong and Amber Stokes, Kokomo.
Derek Allen Moyers and Makayla Noel Boynton, Russiaville.
Devin Thomas McKinzy and Olivia Jenny Clark, Kokomo.
Evon B. Grant and Kelly A. Sheely, Kokomo.
Kassandra May, Russiaville, and Logan George, Loogootee.
Tiffany Bushong and Christopher Glen Athey, Kokomo.
Laura Jean Morgan and Thai Anthony Crume, Kokomo.
Quessann Faae Harrison, Kokomo, and Zhenming Yang, Kokomo.
Jaden Allen Goodman, Columbus, Indiana, and Megan Elizabeth Cherry, Kokomo.
Chad M. Chapman and Natasha C. Ferguson, Kokomo.
Bradford L. Parrott and Abbey Goodwin, Kokomo.
William Alfred Beck and Jill Dee Worsencroft, Kokomo.
