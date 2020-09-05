The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Terry Lynn Sprague, Kokomo, and Jill Urbanski, Paynesville, Minnesota.
Taylor Nicole Pickard and Kristyn Melton, Kokomo.
Zachary Scott Ellington and Kourtney Lee Kniesly, Lombard, Illinois
Megan Rayann Turnpaugh and Cole Ryan Augustine, Kokomo.
Steven K. Huff and Briana N. Fleenor, Kokomo.
Wylen E. Overton, Kokomo, and Macie O.L. Thomas, Galveston.
Emily Elizabeth Loe and Kirby Neil Hagood, Kokomo.
Leia Marie Beedham and James Michael Neal, Greentown.
Alyssa Ane Hawkins, Kokomo, and Patrick Edward Coyne, Indianapolis.
Fredricka J. Spencer and Isaih Dresean Young Sr., Kokomo.
