The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Jun Yao and Chen Zhong, Kokomo.
Christopher Michael Ingle and Nicole Dequis, Kokomo.
Kenneth Paul Critchlow and Destiny Marie McIntire, Kokomo.
Russell David McCauley and Linda Joan Warwick, Kokomo.
Mary Carlene Dufendach, Kokomo, and Joshua Scott Garner, Kokomo.
Michael L. Tucker and Gregory A. Lovelady, Kokomo.
Mitchel J. Padfield, Greentown, and Amy R. McCauley, Greentown.
Alexander J. Griffin and Kaiencia K. Anderson, Kokomo.
Kindra Hamrick, Kokomo, and Logan Brock, Kokomo.
Carlos Vazquez Jr. and Ashyia Brown, Kokomo.
Devin A. Zimmerman and Sara K. Schrader, Kokomo.
Billy Joe Hancock and Brittney Lynn Cooper, Kokomo.
Austin M. Horn, Sharpsville, and Alycia E. Serowik, Greentown.
Hunter Clay Anthrop, Anderson, and Katherine Jean Phillips, Russiaville.
Daniel F. Oaks II, Kokomo, and Jelaine E. Sparrow, Noblesville.
Kevin D. Redding and Christal L. Outlaw-Lee, Kokomo.
Bret Allen Carpenter and Erika Lynae Manning, Kokomo.
James A. Common and Heather N. Bradley, Kokomo.
James Eugene Lowe Jr. and Ava D. Walker, Kokomo.
Brian A. Bugher and Kelly J. Darling, Greentown.
Gale W. Skaggs and Melanie R. Spears, Kokomo.
