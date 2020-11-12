The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Brett T Boswell and Sieara R. Langley, Kokomo.
Jacob W. Miller and Kiley M Cohick, Kokomo.
Andrea Smith and Stephen H. Mathis, Kokomo.
Melissa A. Maitland and Daniel L. Ogle Jr., Kokomo.
Ryan P. Pyle and Sarah E. Dollens, Russiaville.
Charleen M. Warner, Kokomo and Charles J. Sponaugle, Attica.
Tarina D. Bailey and Rachel N. Arredondo, Kokomo.
Allison M. Bays and Dakota D. Barton, Kokomo.
Jack L. Woodard, Kokomo and Mary A. Conley, Kokomo.
