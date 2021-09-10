RUSSIAVILLE – A protest Monday morning at Western School Corporation will push back against the school’s recent decision to require masks.
The protest is planned for 6:45 a.m. on Monday, the first day of the mask requirement.
The school board voted Wednesday to require masks after starting the school year mask optional.
The reversal comes after 118 recorded student cases of COVID in less than a month of school. The entire first semester of last school year had only 97 student cases at Western.
The mask requirement also follows new state guidance that allows for students who are identified as a close contact to remain in school, if and only if a school has a mask requirement.
Superintendent Katie Reckard told The Tribune the decision will be reevaluated if and when case numbers improve.
