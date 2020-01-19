Purdue Master Gardener basic training will be offered to Howard County residents on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. starting March 3 and continuing until early June, according to Mathias Ingle, extension educator with the Purdue Extension-Howard County. The program will be offered at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road. The cost is $155.
The Purdue Master Gardener program is designed to train volunteers to assist with horticultural education programs for Purdue Extension. Participants enter a specially designed training program in home horticulture. Upon completion of the training program, they are identified as Master Gardener interns. At that time, the volunteers are expected to extend the information in the areas of gardening and horticulture under the guidance of Purdue Extension to become certified Master Gardeners.
The Purdue Master Gardener basic training program will consist of 14 sessions. Topics covered are soils and plant nutrition, plant science, plant disease diagnosis, insect identification and control, weed identification and control, ornamentals in the landscape, gardening for wildlife, lawn care, plant propagation, annuals and perennials, invasive species, fruit gardening, and pesticide safety and alternatives. Purdue Extension Specialists, Extension Educators, Advanced Master Gardeners, and local horticulture experts serve as instructors.
Persons interested in registration information for the Master Gardener program should contact Purdue Extension Howard County at 765-456-2313 or rmingle@purdue.edu. You may also pre-register at https://bit.ly/2mr9DwG. Pre-registration is required.
