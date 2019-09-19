Mayor’s group to meet 3 hrs ago The Local Coordinating Council of the Mayor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention will meet at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the conference room of the Kokomo Housing Authority, 400 E. Walnut St. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mayor Local Coordinating Council Council Prevention Politics Substance Abuse Kokomo Housing Authority Conference Room Recommended for you 2019 Parade of Homes The 52nd annual Parade of Homes for Howard County will take place Sunday, Sept. 15, and continue on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. Additional info can be obtained at kokomohomebuilders.org PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles4 charged after 2-hour standoffPolice: Kokomo man threatened to shoot neighbors, juvenilesHistoric sites in Kokomo, including Douglass School, targeted for preservationGM workers strikeA family's grief allows others to healKokomo man killed in Clinton Co. collisionCVS robbed, police seeking suspectsGM workers walk the lineRemembering Pat: Former Tribune editor was devout family man, found humor in everythingLocal GM workers gearing up for potential strike Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.