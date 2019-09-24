The Kokomo Early Risers Rotary Club will host Kokomo’s mayoral candidates in October as they present their platforms and answer questions from the audience.
Candidates Abbie Smith, Democrat, and Tyler Moore, Republican, will be the focus of the club’s 7 a.m. meetings Oct. 10 and 17, respectively, at Elite Banquet and Conference Center, 2820 S. LaFountain St. Breakfast will be provided at a cost of $15 per person.
Each candidate will be given 10 minutes to present his or her platform, and then 10 minutes to answer questions from club members and the audience. Each candidate will be the sole focus of his or her respective meeting. There will not be a debate format.
While the event is open to the public, reservations are requested and can be made by calling Alan Girton at 765-419-2332 or emailing kokomoearlyrisers@yahoo.com.
