A chicken and noodle dinner is planned for 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Fraternal Order of Police, 102 W. Markland Ave., to raise money to help a child with liver cancer.
On Sept. 17, A.J. McKee, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Maple Crest Middle School, was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, which has affected his left kidney, the renal vein and lymph node. He is facing several treatments and surgery and will be traveling back and forth to Indianapolis.
Freewill donations will be accepted for the meal, which will also include mashed potatoes, corn or green beans, dinner roll, dessert and drink. Those unable to attend the dinner may make a donation to A.J.’s account, Paypal.me/ajsfight11.
