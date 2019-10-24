Area Five Agency on Aging has announced meals for November in Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash Counties:
- Nov. 1, Johnny Marzetti, glazed carrots, berry-pear crisp, and milk.
- Nov. 4, cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled beets, pineapple, bun and milk.
- Nov 5, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, mixed fruit, roll and milk.
- Nov. 6, sloppy joe, potato wedges, California-blend vegetables, cookie, bun and milk.
- Nov. 7, pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, cauliflower, cherry crisp, bun and milk.
- Nov. 8, meal sites closed.
- Nov. 11, chili, baked potato, spiced peaches, crackers and milk.
- Nov. 12, country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat bread and milk.
- Nov. 13, meatballs with sauce, Cesar salad, peaches, cheesecake, roll and milk.
- Nov. 14, breakfast casserole, red-skin potatoes, apple slices with raisins, fresh orange, biscuit, and milk.
- Nov. 15, chicken fajita, broccoli, black beans, mixed fruit, tortilla and milk.
- Nov. 18, baked fish, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, bun and milk.
- Nov. 19, chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, brownie and milk.
- Nov. 20, chopped steak with onion gravy, diced potatoes, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, wheat bread and milk.
- Nov. 21, smoked sausage with peppers and onions, roasted sweet potatoes, granola bar, pears, bun and milk.
- Nov. 22, meal sites closed.
- Nov. 25, turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, pumpkin pie, roll and milk.
- Nov. 26, Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, fruit juice, Moon Pie and milk.
- Nov. 27, shepherd’s pie, peaches, blueberry-pear crisp, roll and milk.
- Nov. 28, meal sites closed for Thanksgiving.
- Nov. 29, meal sites closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.