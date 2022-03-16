The next “Meet the Mayor” with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore is set for Wednesday at Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m., Moore and city department heads will be available to address concerns and answer questions from Kokomo residents.
“It is always my desire to stay connected with the citizens of Kokomo, so I look forward to scheduling these opportunities,” said Moore in a statement. “It is important that we continue to build a strong connection between city officials and citizens, and this type of communication is the best way to make that happen.”
The quarterly forums are held at various locations throughout the community and provide residents with a current status of the city as well as information about construction projects and new developments.
Kokomo residents are invited to attend and encouraged to express their concerns and to provide suggestions for improving our community.
