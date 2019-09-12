The community is invited to attend a free Lunch and Learn talk on “Life After Menopause” on Sept. 19 at the Kokomo Family YMCA. Dr. Robert Kinsey, with more than 35 years specializing in women’s health, will be speaking from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on key factors of women’s health in the years during and following menopause. A free boxed lunch will be provided to the first 40 attendees.
Kinsey is a physician specializing in gynecological care and women’s health with the Community OB/GYN Center, 3510 S. Lafountain St. He will answer questions during the talk.
RSVP by Sept. 17 to Michelle Cook at 765-457-4447 or michelle.cook@kokomoymca.org or to George Mast at 765-776-8289 or gmast@ecommunity.com.
The YMCA is located at 114 N. Union St. in Kokomo. For directions, contact the YMCA at 765-457-4447.
