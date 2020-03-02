MEXICO – Mexico Lions Club will sponsor a fish and tenderloin fry from 4 to 7 p.m. March 12 at Mexico Community Building.
Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 through 12, and free for children younger than 6. Tickets at the door will be 50 cents more. Purchase advance tickets from any Lions Club member or Klings Family Insurance.
Meat will be cooked by Dan’s of Huntington. Used eyeglasses may be dropped off at the dinner.
