The Miami County Health Department is discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement from Dr. Christi Redmon, the Miami County Health Officer, the health department feels it is inappropriate to have regular trick-or-treating in a county that has a medium-high spread of COVID-19, as Miami County is designated.
Individually wrapped treats should be placed at the sidewalk or driveway on a table to allow for social distancing. Masks should be required in case there are groups that are not able to socially distance, according to the statement.
Questions should be directed to the Mayor's office, 765-472-2400.
