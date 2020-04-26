If you have military news to submit, please email it to ktnews@kokomotribune.com or mail it to Military News, Kokomo Tribune, 300 N. Union St., Kokomo, IN 46901.
2nd Lt. Alexander David Knight, a 2016 graduate of Western High School, graduated with a B.S. in systems engineering with an emphasis in computer science from the United States Air Force Academy on April 18, 2020. The graduation was closed to family and friends but was live streamed for them to watch.
Guest speakers included Gen. Silveria, superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy; Gen. Raymond, chief of space operations for the United States Space Force; Gen. Goldfein, chief of staff of the United States Air Force; Barbara Barrett, secretary the Air Force, and Vice President Mike Pence. Alex had the privilege of meeting Vice President Mike Pence after the ceremony.
This year the United States Air Force Academy commissioned 86 second lieutenants into the United States Space Force. Alex was the 42nd member to be commissioned into the United States Space Force. His commission was given to him by his sponsor dad and family friend Lt. Col. (Ret.) Garry Dudley on April 17, 2020. His first salute was given to him by his father Sgt. (Ret.) Aaron Knight.
While attending the United States Air Force Academy, Alex was squadron element leader and flight commander. He was a training element leader and logistics commander for incoming cadets’ basic military training. Alex earned his German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and later was the cadet commander in charge of leading lower-class cadets in earning their badges. Alex was selected for a summer research program with Burst IQ, where he researched block chain technology for the Department of Homeland Security. He was also selected by the United States Air Force Academy to attend the Air, Space, and Cyber Conference in Washington, D.C., in order to research drone technology that could be used to develop a drone swarm for the United States Air Force. Alex was a graduate of the United States Air Force jump and powered flight programs. He also made the United States Air Force Academy’s dean’s list.
He will be going to Vandenberg Air Force Base to attend tech school for Space Operations.
Alex is the son of Aaron and Michelle Knight, of Russiaville, Indiana, and the grandson of Phillip and Diane Knight, of Kokomo, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.