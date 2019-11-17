If you have military news to submit, please email it to ktnews@kokomotribune.com or mail it to Military News, Kokomo Tribune, 300 N. Union St., Kokomo, IN 46901.
Russiaville native promoted
John Mauntel has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the United States Army.
He serves as deputy chief of the Contracting Division of the Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles (California) District.
He is the son of Paul and Dee Mauntel, Russiaville.
