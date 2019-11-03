If you have military news to submit, please email it to ktnews@kokomotribune.com or mail it to Military News, Kokomo Tribune, 300 N. Union St., Kokomo, IN 46901.
Maconaquah grad graduates basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Bradley I. Hutchins-Ward graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Hutchins-Ward is the son of April R. and Craig W. Ward and brother of Kiley A. Ward and Rachael R. Ward, of Peru.
He is a 2019 graduate of Maconaquah High School.
Excel Center grad graduates basic training
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Ronalyn Gonzalez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Gonzalez is the wife of William Gonzalez, of Kokomo, and daughter-in-law of Gloria Morillo, of Miami, Florida.
She is a 2019 graduate of The Excel Center Kokomo.
