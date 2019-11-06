Christmas is coming, and so is the opportunity to apply to be a recipient of the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas Outreach.
To qualify, applicants must present proof of income, a photo identification, Social Security cards for everyone over the age of 1 (birth certificates for infants only – under 1 year old) or Medicare cards (must have Social Security number on the card) and birthdate for everyone in household (birth certificate is preferred or official document with printed date, including year).
Rescue Mission volunteers will take applications in four different counties on various dates. If you are unable to register in your county on the dates provided, the Mission will take applications for other counties, as well, in Kokomo at the Mission office, 321 W. Mulberry St.
Application dates, times and locations are:
Howard County
Kokomo Rescue Mission office, 321 W. Mulberry St., on the following dates and times:
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8.
2 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18.
2 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25.
2 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Greentown at First United Methodist Church, 127 S. Meridian, across the street at the Fellowship Hall.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Kokomo Urban Outreach,Trinity United Methodist Church, 1701 S. Locke St., Kokomo.
2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Civic Towers (residents only)
10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 20.
Terrace Towers (residents only)
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Clinton County
The Paul Phillippe Resource Center, 401 W. Walnut St., Frankfort, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.
Miami County
Zion Chapel Church, 915 S. Broadway, Peru, from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Cass County
Emmaus Mission, 805 Spencer St., Logansport, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19.
Call Kokomo Rescue Mission at 765-456-3838 for more information or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
