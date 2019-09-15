Kokomo Rescue Mission has announced a Fall Food Drive to run through Oct. 7. The mission is asking the community and area churches to gather canned food items to help restock its pantry. Items will be used in meals for the public dining room, for the residents of shelters, and the food pantry. In 2018, the mission served 118,999 free meals.
Fall Food Drive grocery bags were inserted in the Kokomo Tribune throughout Kokomo and Howard County on Sept. 13. Grocery bags are also available at the mission office, local churches and at drop-off locations around Kokomo. The Fall Food Drive is sponsored by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Requested food items include: canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned soup, canned tomatoes, chili/soup beans, hearty-style soup, ravioli with meat, spaghetti-Os (meat), canned stew, canned chili (meat), canned tuna, canned meat, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, salad dressing, salt and black pepper.
Here are the locations available for the public to drop off the filled bags:
- Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St.
- Gordon Food Services (GFS), 1745 E. Havens St.
- Sam’s Club, 1917 E. Markland Ave.
- Save-A-Lot, 1303 E. Morgan St.
- Waddell’s IGA, 125 W. Main St., Russiaville.
- Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
- Community First Bank Locations: downtown, 201 W. Sycamore St.; west branch, 2101 S. Dixon Road; and Hoffer branch, 1308 E. Hoffer St
- Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive.
- Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, 2828 S. LaFountain St.
- First Farmer’s Bank & Trust Locations: northeast, 2041 N. Reed St.; Kokomo south, 410 Flint Way; downtown square – 101 W. Sycamore St.; and central branch, 501 W. Lincoln Road.
- Solidarity Community FCU Locations: main location, 201 Southway Blvd. E.; and Dixon Square, 118 N. Dixon Road.
The Fall Food Drive is essential to the mission’s ministry to fight hunger in the community. Churches and other community groups are encouraged to be part of the new event. Here are some ways to participate:
- Collect large, industrial size (#10) cans of fruit (helpful for meals served at the mission).
- Request grocery bags for church members to fill and return with canned food.
- Have church youth groups or other community groups pick up donations from one of the drop-off locations. This would include picking up donations and replenishing grocery bags at least two times per week during the drive and at the end of the drive.
Information about this event can be found on the events page at www.kokomorescuemission.org or by calling the mission office at 765-456-3838.
