KRM Back to School 01.jpg

In this file photo, sisters Lily Perisho, left, and Kaelyn, with help from volunteers like Brenda Snow, right, get socks and underwear during the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Back to School Shoe Giveaway on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber

The Kokomo Rescue Mission is offering every student a new pair of school shoes, new socks, and new undergarments to begin their year.

The mission, in partnership with Crossroads Community Church, other area churches and donors, invites income-qualified members of the community to come “shop” with their students ages 5 through 18, who are entering grades kindergarten through 12.

This year, the Back to School Giveaway will be at a new location, the Jackrabbits/Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St.

The days and times will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, and Friday, July 24; and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 23.

Qualified students will receive new shoes, socks, and undergarments for the coming school year. In addition, students may also qualify to receive a clothing voucher for gently used clothing at the Care & Share Store.

The following will be required for every student in the household ages 5 through 18, entering kindergarten through grade 12:

• Photo identification of parent or legal guardian

• Proof of income

• Student’s birth date

• Student’s birth certificate

• Student’s Social Security card

All children receiving assistance must be present. To comply with regulations for COVID-19, pre-registration will be offered.

Visit kokomorescuemission.org/events and click on "Find Out More" to register. Complete the online form and a staff member will contact you to finalize your registration and qualification.

For more information, call the mission at 765-456-3838 or visit kokomorescuemission.org.

