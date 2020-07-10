The Kokomo Rescue Mission is offering every student a new pair of school shoes, new socks, and new undergarments to begin their year.
The mission, in partnership with Crossroads Community Church, other area churches and donors, invites income-qualified members of the community to come “shop” with their students ages 5 through 18, who are entering grades kindergarten through 12.
This year, the Back to School Giveaway will be at a new location, the Jackrabbits/Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St.
The days and times will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, and Friday, July 24; and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 23.
Qualified students will receive new shoes, socks, and undergarments for the coming school year. In addition, students may also qualify to receive a clothing voucher for gently used clothing at the Care & Share Store.
The following will be required for every student in the household ages 5 through 18, entering kindergarten through grade 12:
• Photo identification of parent or legal guardian
• Proof of income
• Student’s birth date
• Student’s birth certificate
• Student’s Social Security card
All children receiving assistance must be present. To comply with regulations for COVID-19, pre-registration will be offered.
Visit kokomorescuemission.org/events and click on "Find Out More" to register. Complete the online form and a staff member will contact you to finalize your registration and qualification.
For more information, call the mission at 765-456-3838 or visit kokomorescuemission.org.
