Christmas is coming, and so is the opportunity to apply to be a recipient of the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas Outreach.
This year, the mission is offering the opportunity to apply online by going to kokomorescuemission.org under “Get Help” and clicking on the “Red Ribbon Application” box (you will be asked to submit proof of income and other documents to qualify).
If you chose to apply in person, applicants must bring the following items: current photo identification for the person applying, Social Security cards and birth certificates for all household members, and proof of income and other documents to qualify. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines, you will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the application process.
Applicants are asked to limit the number of people you bring with you to apply. If you are not feeling well or have questionable health, apply online.
For the next two weeks, Kokomo Rescue Mission will be taking applications in three counties on various dates. If you are unable to register in your county on the dates provided, the mission will take applications for other counties, as well, on the dates and times at the Grace United Methodist Church location in Kokomo.
The application dates, times and locations are:
Howard County
Kokomo Rescue Mission will be taking applications at the Grace United Methodist Church (219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo) on:
• Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 16, 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Clinton County
The Paul Phillippe Resource Center (401 W. Walnut St., Frankfort) on:
• Nov. 17, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cass County
Emmaus Mission (805 Spencer St., Logansport) on:
• Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call Kokomo Rescue Mission at 765-456-3838 for more information or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.