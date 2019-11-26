The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s desire is that no one spends Thanksgiving alone or hungry. The mission will serve a Thanksgiving banquet, where plenty of holiday food and conversation will be shared. It is a free event where everyone is welcome.
Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St. (across the street from the mission).
Delivery of meals, within Kokomo city limits, will be available to those unable to attend by calling the mission at 765-456-3838 before 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
