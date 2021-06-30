The Indiana Department of Health will host a free mobile vaccination clinic this week at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the church, located at 819 N. Apperson Way.
Those interested can register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 (866-211-9966), and a representative will schedule an appointment for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last.
“This mobile vaccination site is one more way we are working to give all Hoosiers convenient access to COVID-19 vaccine in their communities,” state Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a press release. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to take advantage of this safe, effective vaccine, which is the best protection we have against this virus.”
Those 18 or older may choose to receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) or Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of your first dose.
Individuals age 12-17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine. An adult must accompany children age 12-15 to the vaccine appointment. If the adult present is not the parent or guardian, consent must be submitted in advance. For anyone age 16-17, it’s preferred that a parent or guardian accompany the minor to the vaccination site. If that’s not possible, the parent or guardian can provide written or verbal authorization.
Here are some additional facts:
- The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested because an administration fee may be charged.
- Each individual will need to schedule an appointment, even if they live in the same household.
- This site offers the Pfizer vaccine, so a second dose is necessary to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.
- Proof of age will be required at the appointment.
