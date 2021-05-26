City Attorney TJ Rethlake is the now a member of the Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety.
The board approved the appointment at its regular Wednesday meeting. Rethlake is replacing City Engineer Carey Stranahan, who is currently working part-time and remotely for the city.
Stranahan announced earlier this year he would be leaving the city for a new job with engineering firm Hanson professional Services. He was first hired by the city in 2000 as a sewer inspector.
All board of works appointments are made by the mayor.
