The Greentown Historical Society will reopen from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1, at 103 E. Main St. The building will be open to the public only on Saturdays until further notice.
The exhibits include the Jenkins Photography display, an Eastern Howard County grocery store display, Eastern High School football display and permanent exhibits.
A sign will be posted on the door notifying the public that masks are required. Visitors who are feeling unwell are asked to visit another day.
