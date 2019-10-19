The community is invited to Kokomo Musicale’s program “Brush Up on Shakespeare” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd.

The program will be presented by Judy Lausch, with Danny Dain and Juanita Martin-Davis.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you