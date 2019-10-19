Musicale announces October program 2 hrs ago The community is invited to Kokomo Musicale’s program “Brush Up on Shakespeare” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 121 Santa Fe Blvd. The program will be presented by Judy Lausch, with Danny Dain and Juanita Martin-Davis. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Musicale Program Brush Up On Shakespeare Welfare Christianity October Judy Lausch Lutheran Church Community Recommended for you 2019 Progress Issue PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKokomo artist sues city over winter fall on Walk of ExcellenceWallick Mansion set to offer one-of-kind estate saleKokomo wins grant to help pave 15 miles'They're my battle scars': Fighting breast cancer tests toughness of 35-year-old Navy veteranPolice: Woman smuggled meth into prison while children left alone in hotelMissing Peru man found deadUAW letter to GM indicates that strike won't end quicklyStriking workers accept fiscal pain in hopes of better contractInd. 26 closed over U.S. 31 for next 30 days'A great man': Fallen Trooper Peter Stephan honored during emotional funeral and burial Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.