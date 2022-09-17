September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and to celebrate, Kokomo-Howard County Public library is teaming up with local businesses to bring some free goodies to those with library cards. To start with, if you don’t already have a library card, you can go to any KHCPL location to sign up for one. Upon sign up, you will receive some freebies. Once you have your library card, not only will you have access to books, movies, video games, databases and free home delivery of those items from the KHCPL, but all throughout the month of September, there are a number of businesses around town that you can go to for prizes:
Saturday, Sept. 17, is National Gymnastics Day. To celebrate, Kokomo Flipsters, 2378 W. Boulevard St., will be handing out KHCPL freebies to those who have a library card from 10 a.m to noon.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. To celebrate, Oscar’s Pizza, 515 N. Buckeye St., will be offering KHCPL freebies to those with library cards from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Since it’s Tuesday, you will also be able to get a slice of pizza for just $2.50.
Wednesday, Sept. 21 is part of Adopt a Less-adoptable Pet Week. To encourage pet adoption, The Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., will be offering a special incentive to those who show their library cards upon adopting pets from noon to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day. From 3 to 5 p.m., show your library card at Cone Palace, 55 W. 300 South, to receive one free small ice cream cone.
Friday, Sept. 23 is National Comic Book Day. At Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St., from noon to 5 p.m., you can show your library card to receive a free comic.
Saturday, Sept. 24 is Family Health and Fitness Day. From 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA, 114 N. Union St., the first 50 people to show their library card or sign up for one will get a free day pass for the entire day.
Monday, Sept. 26 is National Pancake Day. From 7 to 11 a.m. at Choo-Choo McGoos, 816 E. Markland Avenue, you can show your library card for either kids eat free, 20% off pancakes or both.
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. At Whyte Horse Winery, 223 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to noon, show your library card for KHCPL freebies.
