First Church of the Nazarene will present the annual “Sights and Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. nightly Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
The evening of pageantry and music will feature more than 100 singers, a children’s choir, band, and brass and woodwind Instrumentalists. Special guests will include Legacy Dance Academy and the Northwestern High School drumline.
Admission is free. An offering will be accepted during the program. First Nazarene also is collecting donations of baby wash, baby wipes and diapers (sizes 4 and 5) for Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center in Kokomo.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. each evening. The church is handicap accessible.
For more information, go to kokomonaz.org, find “Kokomo First Nazarene” on Facebook, or call the church office at 765-453-7078.
