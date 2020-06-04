FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage, as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Flora
11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, Flora United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St.
Logansport
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 10, Ivy Tech Community College, 1 Ivy Tech Way.
Frankfort
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 352 W. Clinton St.
Marion
Noon to 6 p.m. June 10, College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St.
Greentown
1 to 6 p.m. June 8, First United Methodist Church Greentown, 127 S. Meridian St.
Kokomo
Noon to 6 p.m. June 9, Crossroads Community Church – Kokomo, 4254 S. 00 East-West
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13, Bethany Fellowship School, 600 E. 5169 North.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13, Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.