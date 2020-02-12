Patrons with a Kokomo-Howard County Public Library card now have free access to Beanstack, an app that allows anyone of any age to track reading progress.
Register for a variety of reading challenges throughout the year to earn virtual badges. Upcoming reading challenges include the following: February: Black History Month activity; March: Read Across America; and April: a poetry challenge.
Find the app to get started at khcpl.beanstack.org.
