Patrons with a Kokomo-Howard County Public Library card now have free access to Beanstack, an app that allows anyone of any age to track reading progress.

Register for a variety of reading challenges throughout the year to earn virtual badges. Upcoming reading challenges include the following: February: Black History Month activity; March: Read Across America; and April: a poetry challenge.

Find the app to get started at khcpl.beanstack.org.

