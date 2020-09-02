Off the Books with B&S is a podcast featuring Kokomo-Howard County Public Library employees Samantha and Bethann.
They chat about all things young adult and beyond, including exploring new genres such as new adult, laughing with special guests, getting off topic a time or two (or all the time), and arguing over the quality of romance novels as they share their favorite reads.
If you love anything young adult and beyond or if you just want to hang out and have a conversation, check out this podcast every Thursday, Sept. 10, 17, and 24. Find Off the Books at soundcloud.com user-843038264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.