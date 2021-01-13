In conjunction with the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the Howard County Recorder’s Office and the Howard County Veteran Services Office are implementing a new application process for requesting copies of service member records, commonly known as DD 214s.
All requests for service member records by authorized requesters must be applied for through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, www.in.gov/dva, website to allow for veteran privacy and tracking the release of these records. The new requirement became effective Jan. 5.
Upon submission of the application through the website, the county Recorder’s Office will be notified from the state of the request. The Recorder’s Office will then be able to determine if it possesses the records and will contact the requester for release. If the records have not been recorded, the Recorder’s Office will work with the county Veteran Services Office to obtain the record for the requester.
Authorized requesters, pursuant to Indiana Code 10-17-2-4, include the veteran, County Veteran Service Officer, Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, a licensed attorney, legal guardian, funeral director, Representative of the Estate or next of kin.
The veteran must continue to provide photo identification when making the request, along with other authorized requesters being required to provide supporting documentation based upon their specific relationship to the veteran.
“I am hopeful this will streamline the process for the veteran or their agent to provide more efficient service,” Recorder Jennifer Jack said in a press release.
Jack urges veterans to record their service records in the Recorder’s Office as soon as possible. Service records are recorded free of charge. If you would like to inquire as to whether your records have been recorded, please contact the recorder’s office at 765-456-2210.
Jennifer Lett, county veteran service officer, strongly encourages veterans to obtain a copy of their DD 214 if they don’t have one already.
“After you receive your military records, I encourage you to record them with the County Recorder, Jennifer Jack,” she said in a press release. “In doing so, this ensures a piece of mind in case of an emergency. If you have further questions about obtaining military records, please feel free to contact my office at 765-456-2511.”
