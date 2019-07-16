Speakers will address a wide range of topics to improve various aspects of farm production during the nine-county 2019 Central Indiana Field Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 at Roseburg Event Center, Marion. Discussions will range from recent research on weeds, entomology and cover crops to the use of drones in farming and nutrient updates.
Counties included in the field day are Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash.
Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, will serve as keynote speaker. Kettler was appointed ISDA director and director of Agribusiness Development for the Indiana Economic Development Corp. by Gov. Eric Holcomb in January. He joined the department with more than 30 years of agricultural leadership experience and knowledge, ranging from production to sales to community and industry relations. At ISDA, his main priorities include agricultural advocacy, economic development, youth development and environmental stewardship.
Other speakers include:
◘ Klein Ileleji, associate professor and Purdue Extension engineer in agricultural and biological engineering, will discuss post-harvest grain management.
◘ Austin Pearson and Mark Carter, extension educators, will talk about and demonstrate how quadcopter (UAV), also known as drones, can be used to improve production.
◘ John Scott, digital agriculture extension coordinator, will discuss techniques for using field data in soybeans and precision agriculture.
◘ Joe Rorick, conservation agronomist, Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative (CCSI), will talk about his insight on cover crops.
◘ John Obermeyer, an Integrated pest management specialist for Purdue Extension, will give an update on entomology based on his latest research.
◘ Michael Langemeier, Purdue professor of agricultural economics, will give an update on current land value and cash rent prices.
◘ Bob Nielsen, Purdue professor of agronomy, will present a corn update.
◘ Jim Camberato, Purdue soil fertility specialist, will discuss nutrient updates.
◘ Marcelo Zimmer, Purdue weed science program specialist, will give an update on weeds.
During the Central Indiana Field Day, exhibits by various vendors and resource suppliers will be on display. Lunch will be served.
Participants can earn PARP, CCH and CEU credits by attending the event. Register by visiting https://bit.ly/2VTV4ym or by calling one of the nine counties’ extension offices by July 19.
