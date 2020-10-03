MERRILLVILLE — Sixteen organizations received donations from NIPSCO’ annual Charity of Choice program to help assist the organizations with their COVID-19 relief efforts within communities across northern Indiana.
NIPSCO employees helped raise$75,000 in the recent drive. Under normal circumstances, NIPSCO hosts numerous in-person fundraising events throughout the summer to help drive donations. This year’s fundraising efforts were done virtually, with employees able to raise the much-needed funding.
“Due to these unprecedented times, we felt the best way to provide support was through the selection of a variety of organizations who’ve been on the frontlines assisting local residents with food instability, housing insecurity and child care offerings,” said Mike Hooper, president of NIPSCO.
“We’re proud that our employees came together virtually to help contribute to these organizations providing critical services to those in need as part of NIPSCO’s annual Charity of Choice campaign.”
Among this year’s beneficiary organizations are:
- Family Services Association of Howard County, Cass and Miami Counties
- Kokomo Family YMCA
- United Way of Miami County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.