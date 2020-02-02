WALTON — Walton American Legion Post 418 will serve a chicken and noodle dinner from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Feb. 5 at the legion on Depot Street.
Also on the menu are meat loaf, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, stewed tomatoes, beets, various salads, pie and other desserts. Water, coffee and iced tea also will be available.
Take-outs may be arranged by calling the Legion at 574-626-2625.
The next dinner will be March 4.
