First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, will have a chicken or beef and noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2. The dinner will be a fundraiser for EquiVenture Therapeutic Riding, which provides therapeutic horseback riding for people with disabilities.
Meals include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and drink for $8. Desserts are $1. Noodle Sundaes are $4. Children ages 3 through 10 are $3.50 and children younger tha 3 eat free. Dry noodles are sold by the pound and menu items are also available by the pint and the quart. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call the church office at 765-453-9490 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
