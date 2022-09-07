According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.
In 2020 alone, per the same statistics, 42% of those deaths were in children who were unrestrained, and the agency also notes that around 46% of car seats and booster seats are actually installed incorrectly.
So this September, in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Month, a few community partners are coming together to change that narrative.
From noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, officials will be on hand at McGonigal Buick GMC, 2828 E. Markland Ave., to offer car seat checks and installations by certified specialists.
Free car seats will also be available while supplies last, according to a media release by Chariot Automotive Group.
Participating organizations include Prevent Child Abuse Howard County, Engaging Minds Autism Services, Howard County Tobacco and Vape Free, the Family Service Association, Community Howard Regional Health System, Ascension St. Vincent and Meijer.
This event is free to the public.
