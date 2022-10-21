Operation Christmas Child is collecting gift-filled shoeboxes to send to children around the world. Affiliated with Samaritan’s Purse, the Christian organization has delivered nearly 200 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories since 1993, according to a recent news release.
Shoeboxes are packed with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies for a child between ages 2 to 4, 5 to 9 or 10 to 14.
National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21, and gifts may be dropped off at:
• Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 14-16; 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16; 9-11 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17; 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 18-19; noon-4 p.m. Nov. 20; and 9-11 a.m. Nov. 21.
• Rock Prairie Church, 421 Ash St., Tipton, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14-15; noon-6 p.m. Nov. 16; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17-18; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 21.
For more information on how to fill the boxes, go to www.samaritanspurse.org.
